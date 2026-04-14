KazMunayGas and China Oilfield Services agree to expand oilfield cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 14. A framework cooperation agreement has been signed between KMG Drilling & Services and China Oilfield Services Limited, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The document provides for strengthening partnership in drilling and oilfield services in Kazakhstan. Key areas of cooperation include drilling operations, well services, joint project participation, technology transfer, and the development of local content.

The signing took place following a meeting in Astana between Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and CEO of COSL Zhao Shunqiang.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation in the oilfield services sector, reviewed prospects for collaboration in scientific and technological development and human capital enhancement.

It was noted that KMG Engineering and COSL have already begun joint work on implementation of new technologies in field development, drilling, and well overhaul. Plans are also in place to organize training for KazMunayGas specialists at COSL’s production facilities.

Khassenov noted that China National Offshore Oil Corporation is one of KazMunayGas’ key partners in geological exploration, while cooperation with COSL offers opportunities to promote the competencies of Kazakh oilfield service companies with the support of Chinese partners.

China Oilfield Services, founded in 2001, is one of the largest international oilfield service companies and part of CNOOC. The company provides a full range of services, including drilling, geophysical and seismic exploration, drilling fluids and cementing, production enhancement, and integrated engineering solutions, with projects across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.