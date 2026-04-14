Azerbaijan's information and communication service value climbs in 3M2026
From January to March 2026, Azerbaijan saw a rise in the value of information and communication services. This growth highlights a positive trend in the sector, contributing to the broader economic performance. Transportation and warehouse services also showed an increase during the same period.
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