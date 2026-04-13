Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees stabilization in housing market price growth
Azerbaijan’s housing market began to stabilize in 2025 after strong growth. Prices continued to rise, but at a more balanced pace across segments. The trend points to easing pressure despite costs still outpacing incomes.
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