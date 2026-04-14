Uzbekistan’s loans to individuals edge up in early 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 14. Loans issued to individuals by Uzbekistan’s banking sector reached 223.95 trillion soums ($18.4 billion) as of March 1, 2026, marking a 1.7% increase compared to the beginning of the year, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Mortgage loans remained the largest segment of retail lending, totaling 81.20 trillion soums ($6.7 billion), up 2.3% over the reporting period.

Microloans amounted to 49.22 trillion soums ($4.0 billion), reflecting a 0.7% increase, while microcredits rose by 3.8% to 41.99 trillion soums ($3.5 billion).

At the same time, car loans declined by 1.2% to 39.23 trillion soums ($3.2 billion). Consumer loans also slightly decreased by 0.5%, reaching 489 billion soums ($40 million).

Other loans, including credit cards and overdrafts, showed the strongest growth, increasing by 9.9% to 4.87 trillion soums ($400 million).

The data indicate steady expansion in retail lending, driven primarily by mortgage and microcredit segments, while some consumer-oriented products showed marginal declines.

The official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan as of April 6, 2026, stands at 1 US dollar = 12,170.67 soums.