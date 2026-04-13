Central Bank of Azerbaijan reports healthy capital levels for investment firms
The capital position of investment companies in Azerbaijan remains stable and well within a comfortable range. The sector continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by a strong capital buffer. However, profitability has come under pressure due to rising operational costs.
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