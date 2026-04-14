ADB sees Kyrgyz economy expanding at solid pace through 2027

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 14. Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected at 8.9% in 2026, Trend reports via the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to the data, the country’s economy expanded by 11.5% in 2024 and 11.1% in 2025. Growth is expected to moderate to 8.4% in 2027.

Despite the slowdown, these figures remain significantly higher than the regional average for the Caucasus and Central and West Asia.

The gradual moderation in growth reflects the high base effect of previous years, as well as external factors, including changes in trade conditions and broader global economic trends.