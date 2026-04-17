Kyrgyz minister says border issues in Central Asia largely resolved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A positive dynamic is being observed in the settlement of border issues in the Central Asian region, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic Ayaz Baetov said, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, border-related problems in Central Asian countries existed even a hundred years ago.

"For the first time, attempts were made to resolve this issue in the 1920s, but several years ago the work on border delimitation in the Ferghana Valley was successfully completed due to a number of factors. First of all, I believe this was due to the understanding of the leaders and their political will. They realized that this issue needed to be resolved in order to move forward," he said.

The minister noted that there are already enough other problems in various regions of the world that also affect Central Asia, and therefore border issues were resolved thanks to the concrete work of commissions and political will.

"The borders between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have been defined in great detail, as have the borders between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as some other borders in the region. Now all our borders are clearly defined, so there are no problems. This allows us to move forward. We can now think about a common agenda and focus on trade," he noted.

In his opinion, this step, achieved through state mechanisms, has delivered tangible results.