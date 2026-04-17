Azerbaijan ramps up maritime exports in 3M2026
Azerbaijan's sea cargo exports saw growth in the first quarter of 2026. The total export volume and value both increased compared to the same period last year. However, overall sea cargo transport, including imports, experienced significant declines.
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