Turkish FM highlights crises and uncertainty as key global challenges

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Amid growing global uncertainty, the key question is what kind of reason, will, and vision will shape the future, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan said at the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

According to Fidan, the forum in Antalya aims to provide a platform where global and regional issues are comprehensively discussed, with solutions developed through collective reasoning and joint efforts.

He stressed that the issue goes beyond the increasing number of crises and geopolitical constraints.

“The main problem is that uncertainty and crises are no longer temporary phenomena of the international system but are becoming its defining characteristic,” he noted.

The minister recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had previously warned about a major threat to the international system, a world dominated by lawlessness, uncertainty, and arbitrariness, emphasizing the need for common sense, justice, and effective diplomacy.

“Unfortunately, the current situation in our region clearly confirms the accuracy of these assessments,” Fidan added.