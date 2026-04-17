Uzbekistan launches major Ustyurt drilling project with CNPC XIBU

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Uzbekneftegaz and CNPC XIBU Drilling Engineering Company have signed a contract to drill 30 exploratory wells in the Ustyurt region between 2026 and 2028, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The agreement is being implemented in line with priority tasks set by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aimed at improving well efficiency, introducing advanced technologies in hydrocarbon production, and strengthening cooperation with international partners to adopt modern technological solutions.

The initiative also focuses on expanding geological exploration, identifying new promising areas, and bringing them into development.