CDA Carlon highlights expanding U.S.-Azerbaijan economic vooperation at AmCham Azerbaijan’s April Members’ luncheon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. On April 17, the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan hosted Chargé d’Affaires Amy Carlon, State Department Senior Advisor for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Rebecca Neff, and U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Country Manager for Europe and Eurasia Sara Leming, at its monthly Members’ Luncheon, Trend reports.

AmCham Azerbaijan plays a central role in fostering commercial ties and supporting U.S. private sector engagement in Azerbaijan.

The U.S. and Azerbaijani governments have been focused on implementing the Charter on Strategic Partnership that Vice President JD Vance and President Ilham Aliyev signed on February 10. In her keynote remarks, Chargé Carlon highlighted our ongoing efforts to expand cooperation on regional connectivity, including energy, trade and transit, economic investment, including AI and digital infrastructure, and security cooperation. Neff and USTDA’s visit is part of this effort, as we work with Azerbaijan to develop concrete projects that will elevate our bilateral relationship.

Chargé Carlon recognized Azerbaijan’s potential as a regional transport and cargo hub and emphasized ongoing efforts by both countries to improve the business and investment climate to support two-way investment, trade, and mutual prosperity. Chargé Carlon thanked AmCham for its longstanding efforts to advance U.S.-Azerbaijani relations.

Chargé Carlon noted that “Under the Trump Administration, we are laser focused on economic diplomacy and deals that provide mutual prosperity.”