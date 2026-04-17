Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to hold Business Council meeting

The announcement was made during a meeting between representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan, Duishonkul Chotonov.

During the talks, the sides reviewed prospects for further expanding trade and economic cooperation, strengthening ties between business communities, and increasing mutual trade turnover.

The participants also considered opportunities for implementing joint projects in trade, logistics, agriculture, and industrial cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to further intensify business relations between the two countries and agreed to continue cooperation on the implementation of the agreed initiatives.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan reached $136.4 million in the first two months of 2026, reflecting a 37.8% increase compared to $99 million in the same period of 2025.