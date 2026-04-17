China advocates for technological cooperation in gas projects with Turkmenistan — Ding Xuexiang

MARY, Turkmenistan, April 17. China supports the active implementation of technological innovations and the development of joint solutions across the entire gas industry value chain as part of its cooperation with Turkmenistan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Ding Xuexiang said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark during an event attended by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The event was dedicated to the launch of work on the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field, being developed with the participation of the Chinese company CNPC.

The Chinese side proposed focusing on ensuring high-quality construction, introducing innovative approaches in management and technology, as well as expanding cooperation across the entire production chain.

Particular attention was also given to the development of technology exchange and workforce training.