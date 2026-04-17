Armenia eyes expansion of economic and energy cooperation in South Caucasus - Deputy FM

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Armenia interested in developing economic and energy ties in the South Caucasus, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

According to him, building lasting peace requires continuous and institutionalized efforts.

“Building stability and peace requires constant, everyday efforts. Peace is not something that is achieved once—it must be continuously maintained and institutionalized,” he said.

Kostanyan noted that Armenia also attaches importance to expanding economic ties in the region.

“We have already started trade with Azerbaijan and hope that in the near future Armenia will also begin exporting goods to Azerbaijan,” he said.

He emphasized that energy security and regional connectivity are key areas for potential cooperation.

“Energy security is an important component of potential cooperation not only bilaterally but also at the regional level. We are interested in diversifying energy supply sources and positioning ourselves as a transit hub for energy resources coming from Central Asia and Azerbaijan to Europe,” he noted.

Kostanyan also said Armenia is engaged in major infrastructure projects with the United States.

“We are implementing three major projects with our US partners, including railways, roads, as well as energy grids and pipelines,” he said.

He underlined the importance of renewable energy development and cooperation with the European Union.

“Armenia is one of the leading producers of green energy in the South Caucasus. We are also planning to develop a new nuclear power plant and are expanding cooperation with the European Union,” he said.

According to him, the European direction is strategically important.

“Cooperation with the EU is crucial for us and reflects the European aspirations of the Armenian people. In this context, Georgia’s European future is also very important for Armenia,” Kostanyan added.