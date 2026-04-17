Armenia to continue course towards European integration - Vahan Kostanyan

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Armenia will continue its course towards European integration, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told Azerbaijani journalists on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He also emphasized that Armenia is consistently developing its European vector.

"Armenia has two key frameworks guiding its cooperation with the EU. The first is the CEPA—Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed in 2017. More recently, Armenia and the EU adopted a Strategic Agenda for Partnership, which sets out new short-, medium-, and long-term priorities.

This agenda provides a structured roadmap for sectoral integration with the European Union, and we are committed to its careful implementation" Kostanyan added.