Georgia seeks partner cooperation to advance Middle Corridor - official

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Georgia needs cooperation with partners to advance the Middle Corridor, Levan Zhorzholiani, Head of the Government Administration of Georgia, said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“We are promoting the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor), and we need cooperation with our friends in this direction,” he noted.

He also emphasized that Georgia is part of the Black Sea Green Energy Corridor project, which is of key importance for Europe and will contribute to diversifying its energy supply.

Zhorzholiani further stated that the South Caucasus is an “island of peace” offering significant business opportunities. He added that the countries of the South Caucasus pursue pragmatic policies and possess the political courage needed to ensure peace in the region.

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