Azerbaijan tallies green energy output for 1Q2026
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Azerbaijan's electricity production from renewable sources saw a strong contribution from hydropower, wind, and solar in the first quarter of 2026. Thermal plants remained the dominant source. Wind power experienced notable growth compared to the previous year.
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