Economic cooperation between South Caucasian countries stands crucial - Georgian official

According to him, countries of the region should follow a shared agenda of development and stability.

“We strongly believe that if the countries of the South Caucasus share a common vision for prosperity, stability and peace, then it benefits all our peoples. A strong and stable neighborhood positively reflects on each of us,” Zhorzholiani said.

He emphasized that Georgia will continue promoting a peace-oriented policy in the region.

“For this reason, we will continue to actively promote a policy of peace,” he noted.

He also highlighted the importance of economic development.

“Peace and economic development are closely interconnected. Without peace, it is difficult to ensure sustainable economic growth, and without economic opportunities, it is harder to achieve long-term peace,” he said.

According to Zhorzholiani, Georgia continues to demonstrate strong economic performance.

“Over the past four years, we have achieved some of the highest growth rates in Europe, averaging 9.3%. In January and February alone, growth reached 8.4%,” he noted.

He stressed that economic and political cooperation in the region is of strategic importance.

“Economic and political cooperation among South Caucasus countries is essential not only for prosperity and economic expansion, but most importantly for ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region,” he added.