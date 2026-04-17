Economic cooperation between South Caucasian countries stands crucial - Georgian official

According to him, countries of the region should follow a shared
agenda of development and stability.
“We strongly believe that if the countries of the South Caucasus
share a common vision for prosperity, stability and peace, then it
benefits all our peoples. A strong and stable neighborhood
positively reflects on each of us,” Zhorzholiani said.
He emphasized that Georgia will continue promoting a
peace-oriented policy in the region.
“For this reason, we will continue to actively promote a policy
of peace,” he noted.
He also highlighted the importance of economic development.
“Peace and economic development are closely interconnected.
Without peace, it is difficult to ensure sustainable economic
growth, and without economic opportunities, it is harder to achieve
long-term peace,” he said.
According to Zhorzholiani, Georgia continues to demonstrate
strong economic performance.
“Over the past four years, we have achieved some of the highest
growth rates in Europe, averaging 9.3%. In January and February
alone, growth reached 8.4%,” he noted.
He stressed that economic and political cooperation in the
region is of strategic importance.
“Economic and political cooperation among South Caucasus
countries is essential not only for prosperity and economic
expansion, but most importantly for ensuring long-term peace and
stability in the region,” he added.