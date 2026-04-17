Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic discuss dev't of inter-parliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of the Dominican Republic, Alfredo Pacheco, to discuss prospects for expanding interparliamentary relations on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of interparliamentary ties and other issues of mutual interest.

The importance of cooperation within the framework of the IPU, the United Nations (UN), and other international organizations was highlighted, with both sides noting that such engagement serves common interests.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to expanding international cooperation and promoting parliamentary diplomacy. She noted that during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan put forward significant initiatives aimed at strengthening solidarity among member states, supporting the interests of small island states, and jointly addressing global challenges. She also stressed that within its COP29 presidency, Azerbaijan consistently kept the concerns of small island states in focus and placed special emphasis on consolidating international efforts to address the challenges they face. In this regard, a dedicated summit on the issues of these states was held as part of COP29.

Gafarova further highlighted that the establishment and institutional development of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement has become an important platform for multilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Pacheco, for his part, expressed his country’s interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, noting that increasing contacts between the two parliaments would contribute to the further development of bilateral ties.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel