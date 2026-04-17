International Astronautical Federation keen to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The International Astronautical Federation intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, Christian Feichtinger, Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation, told reporters on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, the organization is considering the possibility of further deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We are working closely with Azerbaijan, and we hope to return there again and bring the global space community back in the years ahead," he said.

Feichtinger noted that holding the International Astronautical Congress in Baku in 2023 was an important milestone.

"Azerbaijan has been highly active in the space sector, and I believe this momentum was further strengthened by hosting the International Astronautical Congress in Baku three years ago," he emphasized.

According to him, since then, cooperation between the parties has continued to strengthen.

"We have been cooperating closely to support Azerbaijan’s further integration into the global space community," he emphasized.

Furthermore, Feichtinger also pointed to Azerbaijan's efforts to develop human resources.

"Encouraging young people to take an interest in space and STEM education is essential, and Azerbaijan has made this a clear priority," he said.

In addition, he noted that there are already concrete results of this work.

"Students are actively submitting their work to our Congress and presenting it to the global space community," Feichtinger added.