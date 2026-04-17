Uzbekistan, Russia advance dialogue on infrastructure and economic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed ways to further expand cooperation in infrastructure development and interregional engagement, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Noted with satisfaction the intensity of contacts across all areas. The volume of bilateral trade is steadily growing, significant industrial cooperation projects are being implemented, and cultural and humanitarian ties are expanding. We particularly focused on advancing cooperation in education, innovation, infrastructure, interregional engagement, and other priority areas,” he said.

Saidov noted that the sides also discussed measures to promote mutual investment and intensify business contacts between Uzbekistan and Russia.

“The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries will continue to facilitate the further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation,” he concluded.