Azerbaijan tallies list of banks with liabilities for 1Q2026
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has disclosed the ranking of banks by liabilities for Q1 2026. The International Bank of Azerbaijan holds the largest liabilities, followed by Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank. Bank Melli Iran's Baku branch reported the smallest liabilities among local banks.
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