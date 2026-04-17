Kyrgyzstan, U.S.-based Oracle discuss cloud solutions for public sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. Kyrgyzstan and Oracle Corporation have discussed opportunities for implementing cloud technologies and modern data management systems in the public sector, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at Oracle, Josh Pitcock.

This meeting was part of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, where Kasymaliev held a series of discussions with senior executives from leading U.S. technology companies, aimed at exploring opportunities for advancing Kyrgyzstan’s digital development.

During the meeting, Kasymaliev presented the country’s achievements, noting that Kyrgyzstan has made significant progress in digital transformation.

He highlighted that the country has ranked 78th in the UN E-Government Development Index and was the first in the region to adopt a Digital Code. He also emphasized the role of the "Tunduk" platform, which provides access to more than 170 public services online by integrating government agencies and a number of private entities, allowing citizens to receive services in real time.

Oracle representatives, in turn, highly assessed Kyrgyzstan’s level of digital maturity and expressed readiness to consider providing advanced cloud solutions to strengthen the country’s state IT infrastructure.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active dialogue aimed at moving from discussions to the practical implementation of the outlined initiatives.