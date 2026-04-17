President of Türkiye calls for unrestricted high seas access for Gulf countries

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The Gulf countries’ access to the high seas must not be restricted, and freedom of navigation must be guaranteed in accordance with international rules, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Erdoğan emphasized that ensuring freedom of navigation and transit, as well as maintaining open routes for commercial shipping in the region, must remain a key principle.

He noted that wars in neighboring regions are accelerating the search for alternative energy and logistics routes to deliver resources to international markets.

“As Türkiye, we are open to cooperation with our neighbors in the fields of energy and connectivity, including within the framework of strategic projects such as the ‘Development Path,’' the president stated.

Furthermore, Erdoğan commented on the initiative for a 15-day ceasefire, announced through the mediation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing satisfaction with the agreement reached.

The Turkish president noted that the “window of opportunity” that has opened must be utilized as effectively as possible to achieve lasting peace.

"Under no circumstances should dialogue be replaced by weapons, nor negotiations by bloodshed. The shortest path to peace is constructive dialogue and diplomacy," he emphasized.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also added that achieving peace requires mutual concessions, patience, and common sense on the part of all parties.