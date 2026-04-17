Georgia, Türkiye seek to strengthen parliamentary ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Georgia and Türkiye intend to strengthen parliamentary relations and promote the Middle Corridor, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Papuashvili's post follows discussions with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş. The meeting covered the well-developed bilateral relations between Georgia and Türkiye.

"Discussed well-developed 🇬🇪🇹🇷 bilateral ties with Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye. I delivered my condolences over the recent deadly shootings in Turkish schools. I expressed appreciation for the excellent hosting of the IPU Assembly. We emphasized dynamic parliamentary ties and frequent bilateral visits. We exchanged views on regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of regional parliamentary platforms for maintaining regional peace and stability. We expressed readiness to promote the Middle Corridor as an important strategic connectivity initiative," the post reads.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.

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