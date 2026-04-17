Kyrgyzstan to expand road network in 2026
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Expanded road construction is expected to improve logistics efficiency, boost tourism flows, and support broader economic growth in Kyrgyzstan.
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