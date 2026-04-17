Turkish President highlights dual crisis of power and stability affecting world

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The world is simultaneously experiencing a crisis of power and a crisis of stability, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, the modern world is experiencing not only a change in the balance of power but also a profound crisis of the international system, including its moral and existential dimensions.

Erdoğan noted that the distribution of global power is shifting, new players are emerging, competition is intensifying, and contradictions are deepening. However, he insisted that these processes do not negate the fact of a deeper crisis facing the international system.

"Today, the world is simultaneously experiencing a crisis of power and a crisis of stability," the Turkish president emphasized.

He stated that the current system, which is positioned as "rules-based," is, in practice, silent when these rules are violated, and the mechanisms responsible for protecting human rights and global security are ineffective or indifferent to serious violations.

According to Erdoğan, the key problem lies in "selective justice," the instrumentalization of principles, and a value system subordinated to the logic of power.

"Therefore, the crisis the global system is experiencing is fundamentally a moral and existential crisis," the Turkish president added.

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