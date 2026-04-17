Turkmenistan launches 4th phase of Galkynysh gas field development

MARY, Turkmenistan, April 17. Turkmenistan has officially launched the development of a new phase of the Galkynysh gas field, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairperson of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Vice Premier of the State Council of China, Ding Xuexiang. The project is being implemented with the participation of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), aimed at further increasing natural gas production and expanding the country’s export capacity.

The Galkynysh gas field, located in eastern Turkmenistan, is one of the largest in the world. Its reserves are estimated to range between 4 and 14 trillion cubic meters of gas. The field was discovered in 2006, and commercial production began in 2013 under the management of the state concern Turkmengaz.

China National Petroleum Corporation gained access to the development of the field in 2009 after securing relevant contracts, becoming one of the key foreign partners in the project. The company has participated in the construction of gas processing facilities and infrastructure and was selected for the implementation of this phase in 2025-2026, further strengthening its position in Turkmenistan’s gas sector.

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