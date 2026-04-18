Kyrgyz minister underscores rail link’s importance for Eurasian connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will improve connectivity across the Eurasian space, said Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

"Regular meetings of the leaders of Central Asian countries have played a key role. They provide a space for open and direct dialogue without intermediaries. Today, they help strengthen our regional unity," he said.

According to him, these interconnections are becoming an important link between East and West, as well as North and South, while the role of Central Asia in global trade and logistics is growing.

"We have also made progress in the economy. Our countries are growing, diversifying, and improving the investment climate. Central Asia is becoming a region of new opportunities. We are already seeing results: over the past five years, the region has demonstrated growth, and we are moving from competition to cooperation," Zheenbek Kulubaev noted.

The minister emphasized that a new generation is emerging - determined, mobile, and open to cooperation - which will shape the future of the region.