Iran resumes operations at its several airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran has resumed operations at Imam Khomeini, Mehrabad, Mashhad, Birjand, Gorgan, and Zahedan airports, Secretary of the Association of Iranian Airlines Maqsoud Asadi Samani told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, currently, airlines are preparing to operate domestic and international flights.

Samani said that airlines must obtain a license from the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran to operate flights.

Iran has announced that the skies over the eastern part of the country are open to international flights starting today.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.