Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh discuss consular cooperation and future engagement

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh have reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the consular sphere, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was discussed on April 16, 2026, during a meeting between Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Seytek Zhumakadyr uulu and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the Kyrgyz Republic, with residence in Tashkent, Mohammad Monirul Islam.

During the meeting, the parties discussed measures to ensure the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries, enhance interagency coordination, and reviewed visa procedures.

Following the talks, the diplomats noted their mutual interest in further developing bilateral ties and expressed readiness to consistently expand cooperation in consular affairs.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to pursue a multi-vector foreign policy aimed at expanding cooperation with countries across Asia, including South Asia. In recent years, Bishkek has been working to strengthen diplomatic engagement, promote trade and economic ties, and facilitate people-to-people contacts with a wider range of international partners.