“Additional Trace”: Mədəniyyət TV channel to air film marking 100th anniversary of General Arif Heydarov (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. On April 18 at 13:00, the Mədəniyyət TV channel will broadcast the feature film “Additional Trace,” prepared to mark the 100th anniversary of Lieutenant General Arif Heydarov, Trend reports.

The film - based on a screenplay by Arif Heydarov - tells the story of the investigation into the murder of a young woman.

As the investigation unfolds, it reveals a complex chain of events in which criminal case facts are intertwined with human destinies and tragic consequences.

The film was released after Heydarov’s death. Today, it is presented to viewers as part of the history of Azerbaijani cinema and as a tribute to a man who dedicated his life to serving the law and justice.