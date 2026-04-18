Azerbaijan counts revenues from state property privatization and leasing in 1Q2026
In Q1 2026, Azerbaijan's State Service for Property Issues contributed to the state budget through privatization and leasing. Several auctions led to the privatization of shares and vehicles. New lease agreements were signed, generating significant revenue.
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