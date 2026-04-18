Azerbaijan, EU hold talks on bilateral documents (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. On April 16, a meeting was held in Brussels between the delegations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union to resume negotiations on a new bilateral agreement, as well as to conduct the next round of discussions on the Partnership Priorities document, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the EU delegation was led by Audrone Perkauskiene, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service.

The discussions, held in a constructive atmosphere, were aimed at achieving mutual understanding of the parties’ positions on both documents and planning the next stages of negotiations.

Following the meeting, it was decided that the next round of talks would take place in early June in Baku.

In addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani delegation included representatives of the ministries of economy, justice, energy, digital development and transport, finance, labor and social protection of the population, as well as the State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee, the Central Bank, and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, Yalchin Rafiyev also held meetings with Jan Dusik, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission for Climate Action, and Patrick Child, Deputy Director-General for Environment. During the contacts, the sides exchanged views on the creation of an Azerbaijan-European Union dialogue format in the fields of climate action and environment, as well as on initiatives put forward within the framework of the COP process and international organizations dealing with climate and environmental issues.