Azerbaijan's road freight shipments via transport corridors climb in 2M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The volume of freight shipments by road in transport corridors across Azerbaijan climbed from January through February 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this figure totaled 1.8 million tons, reflecting a growth of 10% compared to the same period last year.

In the reporting period, freight shipments by road accounted for 17.5% in the structure of transport corridors.

During the first two months of 2025, 1.17 million tons of cargo were shipped by road in the transport corridors.

Azerbaijan serves as a critical road transport hub connecting Europe, Asia, Russia, and Iran through an integrated network of over 24,900 km of roads. Major international routes include the TRACECA corridor (Baku-Georgian border), the North-South corridor (Russia-Baku-Iran), and the emerging East-West Middle Corridor, facilitating trade via Caspian ferries and developed highways.