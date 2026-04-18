ING Group announces its forecast for Azerbaijan's inflation in 2026
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
ING Group’s inflation forecast for Azerbaijan indicates stable price levels through 2027, with a positive outlook for growth in the oil and gas sector and strong capital investments driving long-term economic expansion.
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