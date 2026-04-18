Oil dominates Kazakhstan’s exports structure in 1Q2026

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. In Kazakhstan’s export structure, crude oil and petroleum products accounting for the largest share of 48%.

Data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of the National Committee of Kazakhstan shows that other key export items include refined copper and copper alloys (8%), copper ores and concentrates (4.3%), ferroalloys (3.6%), and wheat and meslin (3.1%).

On the import side, major categories include petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (3.8%), electric generating sets (3.5%), passenger cars and other motor vehicles (3.1%), telephone apparatus (2.9%), and vehicle bodies, including cabins (2.7%).

In terms of trade partners, Italy (18.1%) and China (15.6%) are the leading destinations for Kazakhstan’s exports, followed by Russia (8.2%), the Netherlands (7.7%), Türkiye (7.6%), and France (6.9%).

For imports, China (31.4%) and Russia (31.3%) remain the dominant suppliers, while Germany (4.4%), the United States (4.1%), South Korea (2.9%), and Türkiye (2.2%) also play significant roles in Kazakhstan’s import structure.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $21.7 billion in January-February 2026, marking an 11.3% year-on-year increase. Exports totaled $12 billion, up 11.3%, while imports rose 11.4% to $9.6 billion.