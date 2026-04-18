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Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide meets with Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister

Politics Materials 18 April 2026 12:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide meets with Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Andrea Corao Faria, within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the publication of Hajiyev on his social media account says, Trend reports.

The meeting held a fruitful exchange of views on Azerbaijan-Venezuela relations and opportunities for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide meets with Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister
Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide meets with Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister
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