Central Asia demonstrates resilience amid global challenges - Alibek Bakayev

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Central Asia demonstrates resilience amid global challenges, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, the region is successfully adapting to global changes.

“Today we are witnessing large-scale geopolitical and economic shifts that bring both challenges and new opportunities,” he said.

Bakayev emphasized that regional resilience is ensured by the political will of leaders.

“Thanks to the political will and wisdom of our leaders, peace and stability are maintained in the region,” he noted.

He added that regular high-level dialogue contributes to strengthening cooperation.

“We have regular meetings at the level of leaders and ministers, and many areas of multilateral regional cooperation are already covered,” he said.