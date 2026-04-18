Uzbekistan highlights “Green Corridor” as key energy partnership project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The key area of cooperation in the energy sector is the “Green Corridor” project, aimed at connecting the power systems of Central Asia with Europe via Azerbaijan, Muzaffar Madrakhimov during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

“The development of renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydropower, as well as green hydrogen, is one of the priority areas of regional cooperation. Ongoing and planned initiatives can transform Uzbekistan and Central Asia as a whole into an important energy hub of Eurasia. A key project in this area is the ‘green energy corridor,’ aimed at linking the energy systems of Central Asia with Europe through Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Meanwhile, in April 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, providing for the possibility of expanding the “Green Energy Corridor” to Central Asia. The implementation of this project will make it possible to connect the region’s renewable energy resources, primarily solar and wind energy, to the European Union’s energy system via Azerbaijan.