Iranian army's navy able to defeat opponents again - Khamenei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iranian army's navy can defeat opponents again, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei said in his address on the occasion of "Iranian Army Day" today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian army is defending the country's territory with all its might and taking necessary measures if necessary.

Khamenei added that, as in the previous two wars (the Iran-Iraq war and the war with the U.S. and Israel last year), the Iranian army, together with the country's other armed forces, stands guard over the country.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.