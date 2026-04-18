Azerbaijan’s accession to Central Asia consultative format reflects evolving global trends — Meredov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan’s accession to Central Asia consultative format reflects evolving global trends, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, the consultative meetings format of Central Asian heads of state and Azerbaijan’s decision to join it is a logical step.

“The recent decision of Azerbaijan to this format has become a natural step, a logical response to the evolving processes and trends in global politics,” he said.

Meredov noted that the format aims to coordinate efforts for peace, good neighborly relations, and economic growth in the region.