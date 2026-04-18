Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena from April 17 through April 19, Trend reports.

The competition is taking place in Azerbaijan for the 13th time and has brought together the most talented gymnasts from 42 countries.

The key distinguishing feature of this World Cup is its status as a qualification event for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games. Over the three-day competition, athletes will compete in individual routines using apparatus such as hoop, ball, ribbon, and clubs, as well as group exercises featuring combinations including three hoops plus two pairs of clubs and three balls plus two pairs of clubs.