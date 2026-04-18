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Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Portuguese counterpart in Türkiye's Antalya

Politics Materials 18 April 2026 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Portuguese counterpart in Türkiye's Antalya

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministers discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, the expansion of political dialogue, the strengthening of cooperation in the economic, trade, and energy sectors, as well as issues of interaction within international organizations.

The possibilities of further strengthening cooperation through the opening of the Portuguese embassy in Azerbaijan were also considered.

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