Kyrgyzstan advances formation of regional investment portfolio

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting as part of systematic efforts to form the investment portfolio of the Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad Region, as well as heads of state administrations of Chatkal, Ala-Buka, and Toktogul districts.

The main objective of the meeting is to develop priority local investment projects, enhance investment attractiveness, and establish a unified system for regional economic development.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that, in line with the President’s instructions, the investment potential of each district is being reviewed, including the economic efficiency of projects, export potential, and employment opportunities for the local population.

"Our main goal is to assess what opportunities exist in the districts of the country for project implementation. Based on this, we must implement one large-scale project. It is also important to train private entrepreneurs or government officials working in the districts in preparing feasibility studies. A total of 200 projects are planned to be developed across Kyrgyzstan. These include projects in the energy, tourism, manufacturing, healthcare, and education sectors. The projects will be consolidated in these areas and implemented in three stages," he said.

Following the President’s instructions, similar meetings have previously been held in the districts of Osh and Chuy regions, where investment projects were reviewed. Tomorrow, the meetings will continue in Suzak, Bazar-Korgon, Aksy, and Nooken districts of Jalal-Abad Region.

The ongoing work is aimed at the systematic formation of a regional investment portfolio aligned with the priorities of the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 and the objectives of accelerating the country’s socio-economic development.