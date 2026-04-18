Turkish Antalya hosts Azerbaijan-NATO long-term collaboration discussions

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Long-term Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation has been discussed in Antalya, Türkiye, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The discussion was held during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and NATO Deputy Secretary General, Senior Assistant for Partnerships and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The parties emphasized the importance of long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO and drew attention to the activities carried out within the framework of the Partnership for Peace program.

The discussions included the prospects for further development of the partnership in the areas of energy security and protection of critical infrastructure.

The minister informed his counterpart about regional developments, including the post-conflict normalization process with Armenia, reconstruction work in the liberated territories, and measures taken to achieve lasting peace.

The meeting also exchanged views on global security challenges, reducing tensions in the Middle East, respect for international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians.

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