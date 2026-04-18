Kyrgyzstan counts on partnership with Türkiye and Azerbaijan

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Kyrgyzstan counts on its partners, including Türkiye and Azerbaijan, to move forward together, said Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, regional integration is not an end goal, but a continuous process.

"Regional integration requires political will, compromises, and trust, especially trust between our peoples. Central Asia has always been a region of dialogue. We support a stable and predictable world that creates opportunities for development," he said.

The minister noted that Central Asia can contribute to regional development by strengthening connectivity, developing transport and energy corridors, and supporting dialogue on security issues.

"After 35 years, one thing is clear: Central Asia has become a strong region. We are independent actors with our own voice," Zheenbek Kulubaev added.