Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative highlights growing importance of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A panel session on “New Opportunities in Connectivity” was held as part of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish city of Antalya, Trend reports.

Speakers at the panel session included Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Timčo Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia, A. Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Emanuele Giaufret, and Deputy Managing Director for Western Europe of the European External Action Service.

Addressing the session, Elchin Amirbayov said that Azerbaijan’s strategic location on a key transit route and its geopolitical position further highlight the importance of diversifying exports.

“The Middle Corridor is an intercontinental transport route and possibly the most cost-effective, secure, and shortest connection between two continents. At the same time, it contributes to greater diversification. I believe that market volatility, geopolitical instability, and tensions further increase its importance. What was once just one of the alternative options is now becoming an increasingly vital route under current conditions,” he emphasized.

“For decades, our region has been characterized by conflict, closed borders, and fragmentation. Following Azerbaijan’s restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, a de facto peace now exists with neighboring Armenia, creating new opportunities,” Elchin Amirbayov emphasized.

Other speakers highlighted global trade routes and infrastructure projects, noting that to unlock the full potential of these projects, technical, legal, and investment challenges must be addressed through multilateral cooperation.

As part of the broader objective of mapping tomorrow, this panel explored new opportunities in connectivity, showing how strengthened regional networks can manage uncertainties while fostering development, stability and resilience for participating countries.