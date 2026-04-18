Azerbaijan and EU special envoy discuss Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Magdalena Grono, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on advancing dialogue and cooperation in the region, with a particular focus on the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalization process.

Discussions highlighted the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, the progress achieved in peace negotiations, and the need to maintain momentum toward a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

They also explored opportunities for expanding Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, including in energy security, transport connectivity, and economic partnership, underlining the importance of sustained engagement.