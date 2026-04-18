Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The average prices for Azeri Light CIF, Urals, Dated Brent and Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan decreased this week, Trend reports.

The price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, fell by $11.01, or 8.7%, compared to last week, to $115.49 per barrel. According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $125.83 per barrel, and the minimum was $104.49.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $111.43 per barrel, which is $9.61, or 7.9%, lower than last week. During the week, the maximum price was $121.02 per barrel, and the minimum was $101.33.

The price of Urals crude oil decreased by $11, or 11.5%, compared to the previous week, standing at $84.69 per barrel. During the week, the maximum price was $95.52, and the minimum was $73.2.

The Dated Brent crude oil price averaged $117.91, down $13.89, or 10.5%, compared to the previous week. During the week, the maximum price was $132.74 per barrel, and the minimum was $99.26.